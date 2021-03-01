Native American Leaders Seek More COVID-19 Aid

Native American communities are hoping for more federal recognition during the pandemic.

COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting tribes, but tribal leaders say they are less-equipped to handle it.

Native American communities can be denied coronavirus relief funding if they lack a political relationship with the United States government.

However, federal recognition can be a long, expensive process, and tribes are already facing a significant economic toll from the pandemic.