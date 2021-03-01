MSP Hopes to Educate People of the Signs of Human Trafficking

The Michigan State Police is hoping to educate people on the signs of human trafficking.

Tpr. David Prichard, community service trooper for the Michigan State Police 7th district, says human trafficking is one of the hidden crimes that many people don’t notice.

They say the target age is 12 to 14 years old. It can look like withdraw from social events, school and family… or being coached what to say and do by an adult.

Tpr. Prichard says if you see something, say something, and that it’s okay to be wrong:

“Looking for those signs, know your neighbors, know what cars come and go, it could be signs of drug trafficking, but when you’re seeing people piled in cars and coming home after extended periods and they’re not out in the yard, they’re not playing, that’s should raise a red flag.”

If you notice someone being trafficked, notify your local police department, sheriff’s office or state police.

Or you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national, anti-trafficking hotline and resource center serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States. The toll-free hotline is answered live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.