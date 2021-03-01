Michigan Health Officials Report 1,569 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,569 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional COVID-19 deaths from both Sunday and Monday.

In total, Michigan has reached 589,150 cases and 15,534 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recoveries number 541,258 as of Feb. 26. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

