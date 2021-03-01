Menu Monday: 7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City

7 Monks Taproom in downtown Traverse City is known for their array of beer and pairings they provide with their entrees.

During Menu Monday we feature 7 Monks and chat with their general manager and head chef about their special menu for Traverse City Restaurant Weeks and their daily menu.

The restaurant is also doing take out options for both food and beer. If you would like more details about 7 Monks Taproom and their menu and beer lineup check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to the taproom location in Traverse City and Grand Rapids click here.