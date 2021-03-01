Health Officials Praise Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Option for Northern Michigan

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control approved the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend and already doses are on their way across the country for administration.

This now gives Americans three options for a vaccine, joining Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been in use for months.

“Johnson & Johnson seems to have less significant side effects,” says Dr. Jennifer Morse, health director for the District Health Department #10, Central Michigan District Health Department and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some major advantages to its predecessors including being just one dose, compared to two, and being able to be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures.

“I see it as the Johnson & Johnson will be very useful for our vaccination efforts,” said Morse, “Outside of a fixed facility.”

That’s a major plus for rural areas. The rollout will be slow from the start, Michigan getting just 82,700 doses this week and, for the 16 counties in the District Health Department #10 and Central Michigan District Health Departments, they are only getting 4,900 total doses.

While easier to handle, some people pause when they hear it only has a 67% efficacy rate, compared to Pfizer and Moderna in the 95% range.

“If the same researchers compared the same vaccines, those percentages could be different,” said Morse, “We just don’t know.”

She said it’s not an equal comparison.

“It’s in the 60% range for preventing minor illness and asymptomatic illness,” said Morse, “Which we don’t have data on that for the other two vaccines.”

Johnson & Johnson’s efficacy to avoid death and serious illness is between 85-90%, much closer to the competitors.

“And that’s really what we care about,” said Morse.