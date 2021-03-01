Grand Traverse Neighborhood Sees End in Sight for Contaminated Water

Residents in one Grand Traverse County neighborhood who are living with contaminated well water, say relief is in sight.

Fifteen homes in the Pine Grove subdivision in East Bay Township tested positive for PFAS back in November. Now work is beginning connect them to municipal water. Crews started working Monday morning.

Pine Grove Resident Hillerie Rettelle says, “There was relief to know this was finally happening after all this time. You see the little pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel knowing that it’s coming.”

The county and the township have been working with Pine Grove homeowners to connect them to municipal water. Dan Thorell is the Environmental Health Director with the Grand Traverse County Health Department. He says agencies have been working together “trying to figure out how to get people connected to the water system, and the financial piece of that.” He says, “East Bay Township was able to secure actually some grant funds from EGLE. And then through the county we were able to secure some Brownfield funds … to basically get everybody connected at no cost.”

“This has been a joint effort to take care of this problem, to respond to this contamination issue. It started with the Grand Traverse Health Department, then the (state) department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). And then the state Health Department, MDHSS.” Thorell says credit also goes to the township. “East Bay Township was of course involved. They have taken the lead with looking for and securing grant funds because they are the municipal water system owner.”

Rettelle says the last six months of living on bottled water have been a nightmare. “You’re in a home that you’re paying for, and yet you’re camping. Imagine going to a campground either in a tent or a camper, having to clean your food, clean your vegetables using bottled water or water you brought with you. But it’s your home, you pay taxes on it.”

Rettelle’s neighbor Pam Morrison agrees. “You forget the easy things, about brushing your teeth, washing a dish or piece of fruit or vegetable before you – you can’t do it under the sink. Draining pasta. Sounds silly but, everything you do.”

Crews are here to dig trenches and connect homes to the water lines, even though some homeowners took it upon themselves to get a jump start back in the fall. Those homeowners may be on the hook financially for the work they already did ahead of time. Rettelle was one of them. “Because we already did some of the work prior to this starting, ours will be probably be one of the easiest connections. They just need to install the meter, connect us to the lead, then cap our well. Then we’re connected. Everybody else needs to dig their trench.”

Pam Morrison says, “I’m not as excited as Hillerie, because we’re number eight on the list… but I’m happy that it’s happening. I’m disappointed that it took quite this long.” Dan Thorell says crews will hopefully finish within a few weeks. “The work has to be done in 30 days from the time they start,” but he says it could be done sooner.

The residents we talked with say they are relieved to finally see work crews here. They say it’s been months of not only drinking bottled water, but some even showering at other people’s houses just to get away from the contaminated well water. Rettelle says, “I’ve been doing it since October. Every two days I go to friend’s houses. I have three or four friends that allow me to come over. Then my in-laws. And I go shower every two days. So, it’s definitely a relief. I’m excited about being able to take a shower in my own home and not go to friends or family’s to do that.”

Now, residents are cautiously optimistic. Rettelle says, “There’s that concern, am I still going to be drinking some form of PFAS in my municipal water? … I have to take their word that the municipal water is clean.” She doesn’t feel quite ready to breathe a sigh of total relief. “Not yet. That’s Wednesday-Thursday when I can turn on the tap water.”

And Morrison would be put at ease with ongoing testing. “We may not so readily let go of our bottled (water). We might hang on to it for a while. I’ll be showering and those things but I don’t know that I’ll be drinking it until I can find out how often they test for PFAS.”

Thorell says, “Once they’re connected to the municipal supply I don’t believe there’s any plans to do any testing after the fact. That type of system, the East Bay Township system is tested regularly. And it has been non-detect for PFAS. So there is no concern that there is any contamination in that water.”

Rettelle is still worried about how long the water was contaminated. “There’s definitely more unresolved. None of us know how long we were ingesting it. Somebody’s got to be responsible if health issues start coming up because of it.”

Thorell says the county worked quickly once the problem was discovered. “I think there was kind of an assumption that everybody was connected to municipal water in that neighborhood. Once that was determined we got the ball rolling, got EGLE to prioritize the site.” He added, “Once we had groundwater sampling done and we got the test results to that… even before we knew their wells were contaminated, we got them an alternate water source. The wells were tested after that. Then we got those results within a week – there was a rush put on those results.”

“I know there is a lot of concern about health effects and the length of time they’ve been drinking contaminated water. Of course we don’t know how long their wells have been contaminated. We only have that one sampling from November to go off.” Thorell adds, “I’m hopeful that perhaps that MDHHS can secure some sort of funding to do some sort of medical surveillance or study in the area. That’s on the table, but I don’t know if that will happen.”

Thorell says despite the frustration from residents, which he understands, he feels confident in the county’s response. “I really view this as a public health response success story. It doesn’t seem like it’s quick but it really is. From the time we discovered there was indeed contamination, to the point of getting connected, is pretty extraordinary. And the fact that it’s funded, they don’t have to pay for it. I’m very pleased with the outcome.”