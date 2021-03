Evart Experiencing Significant Power Outages

There are significant power outages affecting the Evart area Monday.

Crews are working to restore power for nearly 1,000 people . The estimated restoration time is late afternoon.

The Evart Depot is offering access to warmth and electricity in the city of Evart. You can visit them at 200 S Main St.

Consumers Energy says the outage was first reported around 7 a.m. Estimated restoration times are updated real-time on the Consumers Energy Outage Map.