Chippewa Co. Sheriff Warns Drivers of Dangerous Whiteout Conditions

The Chippewa County Sheriff is warning whiteout conditions are endangering drivers on county roads.

The sheriff’s department says it’s already responded to several crashes Monday morning, including one involving multiple vehicles on M-28 near Soo Line.

Police were called out to M-28 around 9 a.m. No one was injured, but a car did end up in the ditch.

Visibility is low. Drivers are asked to make sure their headlights and seatbelts are on and slow down.

