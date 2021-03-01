Bill Would Extend Alcohol Sales at Bars & Restaurants

A new bill would extend hours for alcohol sales in Michigan restaurants and bars.

Last call for alcohol sales is currently 2 a.m in Michigan. Lawmakers want to extend those hours until 4 a.m. to help businesses recover from the pandemic’s economic toll.

A current health department order puts a 10 p.m. curfew on indoor dining.

Bill sponsor Rep. Ryan Berman says he wants the last call extension ready to go when the health department lifts that curfew.