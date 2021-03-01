Biden and Mexican President to Talk Migrant Issues

President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexico’s president virtually on Monday.

Biden will speak with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about migration, COVID-19 and national security.

Mexico’s presidents intends to propose a new labor program that would allow thousands of immigrants a year to work legally in the U.S.

The Biden administration has not said whether they support this proposal.

After World War II, a similar program allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the U.S. to fill labor shortages.