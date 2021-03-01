Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Incomparable Custom Log Home on Lake Charlevoix

“This is one of the most extraordinary custom built log homes with amazing detail, intricate carvings right from the front door, all the way through,” said Chris Etienne associate broker for Harbor Sotheby’s International Realty. “Amazing gathering areas and it sits on over 200 feet of frontage and five acres on Lake Charlevoix.”

From the moment you cross the stream and step through the front door, there is no denying that this incredible custom log home is the definition of rustic luxury.

A sizeable portion of the home’s 9,000 plus square feet is designated to the spacious master suite with its relaxing soaking tub, fireplace, and plenty of privacy.

“Your master suite is tucked away, separate from the rest of the house,” said Etienne. “It has a beautiful sitting room and custom office, as well as spacious closets and bathroom. And then there are six additional bedrooms in the house, all with a lot of privacy, as well as a bunk room for the kids.”

Every bedroom, gathering space and path to them throughout this rustic residence is loaded with custom woodwork and beautiful craftsmanship.

Great amenities like the sauna and bar on the lower level, the outdoor hot tub, the bar just off the kitchen, the private three bed, two bath guest cottage, and of course the stunning views of Lake Charlevoix, make this amazing getaway the ideal up north retreat.

“This property definitely is an amazing getaway for your family as well as you can bring the families and friends and lots of room for everybody,” said Etienne. “It’s really an extraordinary playground in the summer and the winter in a beautiful setting.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.