Afton Man Arrested for Assaulting 2 People in Cheboygan Co.

Police arrested a man they say attacked two people in Cheboygan County.

They say he also chased them with an axe.

Chance Leese of Afton is now facing a list of assault charges as well as child abuse

Around 11:30 Saturday night, police responded to a home on Montgomery Road in Walker Township.

The caller said there was a man chasing people with an axe.

Witnesses said Leese got into a fight with another man at the home and assaulted a woman.

State police say as the victims were trying to leave, Leese chased them with an axe and threw it at their vehicle causing damage.

They were able to get away with several children inside the vehicle.

Leese will be back in court March 19.