Advocates Move to Subject Michigan Lawmakers to FOIA With Ballot Drive

A state ballot drive is targeting Michigan lawmakers in a move to make the state government more transparent.

in 2022, advocates for open government will be launching a ballot drive to subject Michigan governor and legislature to the state’s public records law.

Michigan is one of two states that exempt the governor’s office from Michigan’s public-records law, and among eight states that exempt lawmakers.

The Republican-controlled Senate has stalled bills to end the exemptions in recent years despite having won widespread bipartisan support in the GOP-led House.