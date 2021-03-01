1st Edenville Dam Lawsuit Filed Against Federal Government

For the first time since the Edenville Dam failed in May 2020 and thousands lost their homes, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

A Michigan-based law firm, Pitt McGhee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers, is representing Sanford residents Dan and Cathy Allen.

Lawyers accuse the FERC of failing to monitor Boyce Hydro and the dam’s operations. They say the dam has been listed as a “High Hazard” by the FERC since 1993 and dam owners ignored mandates for maintenance and upgrades.

Co-plaintiff Dan Allen said in a statement, “It’s hard to believe that this dam has been considered dangerous for 26 years, and other owners during that time were allowed to sell their interests without making any improvements. They just left the community to suffer since we couldn’t just sell our ‘interests’ and leave. We want to rebuild our lakes and our lives.”

Pitt Law says it has nearly 400 other clients that plan to also file complaints against the FERC.

The law firm said in a statement, “FERC has both the power and the obligation to ensure the safety of residents and their properties from negligent owners and bad corporate actors. Instead, the federal government became complicit in those actions by negligently entrusting the license to operate the Dam to a careless and heartless operator. This tragedy represents a massive failure of government at both the state and federal level.”