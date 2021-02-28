Senator Stabenow To Host Virtual Press Conference Over New Bill

Senator Debbie Stabenow be hosting a virtual press conference to announce the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act.

The bill will create new clean energy manufacturing jobs, address supply chain shortages such as semi-conductor wafers, and fight the climate crisis.

It will also build on the 2009 48-C Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit by providing new resources for businesses that create jobs making energy products such as automotive energy parts, batteries and components.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin Monday at noon.

You can view the livestream on the 9&10 News Plus Channel on the free Vuit app.