Old Town Playhouse Replaces HVAC System

Since the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City has taken a pause from having shows, they took the opportunity of an empty theater to do some much needed work.

“This is the perfect time to do this work,” said executive director of Old Town Playhouse, Deb Jackson. “It’s kind of a messy project. We’re not interrupting any show schedules.”

They are replacing their entire HVAC system, a project that’s costing the theater big bucks at a time when much profit isn’t making its way through the door.

“All told it’s going to be a $60,000 project and so not having the funds to do it for a long time,” said Jackson. “Our patrons and our volunteers just rallied. They did fundraisers until we could make that mark of what we needed.”

Old Town Playhouse says they had to make decisions that put their guests’ safety first.

“I’m hesitant to go into a movie theatre or go to public places myself and so we need to do everything we can to gain confidence that it’s safe to come and watch a play,” said resource manager Garry Bolton.

In addition to updated systems they are also removing old units and putting in air sanitizing systems.

“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible for them. So, we have enhanced HVAC which is providing clean air constantly throughout the building,” said Bolton.

They hope these changes will put them a step closer to reopening.

“We are absolutely doing everything we can to make this a healthy environment and make our patrons, and our volunteers that do all the work here, feel comfortable coming back,” said Jackson.

Old Town Playhouse says they expect the construction at the theater to last for the next few weeks but look forward to welcoming back their guests this summer.