Michigan DNR Accepting Comments On Walleye Management Plan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments on their Walleye Management Plan.

They say their plan identifies multiple goals for managing walleye populations in the state’s inland waters, and their plan’s goals address social and ecological characteristics of walleye fisheries in Michigan that are “critical for successfully managing this species in the future.”

Additionally, they say each of the goals has objectives and strategies to “provide context and recommendations for how to achieve the desired management outcomes.”

The Department of Natural Resources will be accepting comments through April 1st.

To learn more about this plan, and to leave a comment on it, click here.