Gov. Whitmer Responds to Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Authorization

Governor Whitmer has released a statement following the authorization of Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

“This scientific breakthrough is terrific news for our families, front-line workers, and small businesses who are eager to get vaccinated and continue our steady return to normalcy.” said Governor Whitmer. “We now have a total of three safe, effective vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.”

Governor Whitmer added that with a continued vaccine supply, she is confident that Michigan can reach the goal of getting 70% of Michiganders vaccinated at a rate of 50,000 shots per day.

“Our vaccine rollout will continue to focus on our most vulnerable, promote equity, and prioritize essential workers and older at-risk Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The addition of this one-and-done vaccine will help us get shots in arms quicker.”

Additionally, Governor Whitmer is calling on the Michigan Legislature to pass the MI Covid Recovery Plan to speed up vaccination efforts, and expand testing, tracing and lab capacity.

“Every day, week, and month that goes by, we get closer to putting this virus behind us, but I want to remind everyone that we must not let our guard down,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will take time to widely distribute the three vaccines, and we all must continue to do our part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing our hands frequently.”