Ferris State University Professor Fired For Racist, Anti-Semitic And Homophobic Tweets

A Ferris State University professor has been fired after tweeting out racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs online.

Thomas Brennan was originally placed on leave in November after tweeting out conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and for using racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic language.

From there, the University began an investigation.

On Sunday, Brennan tweeted out that he had been officially fired from the University.

He also linked his defense letter in his tweet that he presented to the University Administration on Feb. 15th.

In the letter, Brennan states that he was, “Acting out and speaking out of despair caused by the personal crisis involving extremely painful migraines, EMF sensitivity and a series of break-in’s into my home.”

Brennan also said that many of the posts he published online were horrible, but stated that he was exercising his rights to free speech.

Ferris State University Officials have confirmed that Brennan has been fired, and say his firing has been effective since Thursday, Feb. 25th.