FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s Coronavirus Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine is now the third available in the United States.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is single-dose, and has been proved to be 85% effective in fighting the coronavirus.

Johnson and Johnson plans to initially provide a few million doses of the vaccine, and shipments could begin as early as Monday.

They say they expect to deliver 20 million vaccines to the United States by the end of March, and 100 million by the summer.

A U.S. advisory committee will meet Sunday with new guidelines over the vaccine.

