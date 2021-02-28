CDC Votes To Recommend Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Advisors from the CDC have voted to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine made by Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine division, won emergency use authorization by the FDA Saturday.

The CDC vaccine advisory committee heard evidence about the safety and efficacy of the new vaccine Saturday.

After review, the committee formally recommended the use of the vaccine in adults ages eighteen and older.

The vaccine is now the third available in the United States, but is the first vaccine to only require a single dose.

Additionally, it is also the only vaccine that can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.

The next step for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is a sign off by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and then distribution can begin.