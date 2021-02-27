Michigan Health Officials Report 1,156 New Coronavirus Cases, 68 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,156 new cases of the coronavirus, and 68 additional deaths.

However, officials say 62 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 587,581 total confirmed coronavirus cases, and 15,522 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

As of Feb. 26th, 2,131,955 coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the state and 541,258 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.

To view the latest coronavirus numbers, click here.