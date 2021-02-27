Farwell Man Builds Frosty the Snowman to Raise Funds for St. Judes

Over the last two and half months, Ben Garver has spent his weekends compacting snow.

His hard work has resulted in a 28 foot tall Frosty the Snowman that sits in his front yard.

“It’s a long process. It’s long nights and I appreciate my family. They’re very patient with me because I am out working on Frosty for most of the winter,” said Garver. “Typically I just use drywall buckets and I build a wall and I fill it in and just keep working my way up the ladder and it’s long days.”

This isn’t Garver’s first time, he builds Frosty every year.

This year’s stands the tallest.

“I just started building him in pride,” said Garver. “I wanted to build it bigger and bigger every year and then I finally have Frosty a purpose and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital was that purpose.”

Frosty is the Garver’s way to give back to those going through a hard time.

“I build the snowman for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” said Garver. “It’s exciting. I have a child of my own and any child that’s going through that we really want to support them.”

Ben says they wouldn’t be able to raise the money without help from the Farwell and Mount Pleasant communities.

“Our donations are just about to $2,500 which is awesome, especially with the hard times we’re facing today. It’s great to see the community come together,” said Garver. “It’s a shame that he melts so quickly but the hope that it’s brings and the joy that it brings the little kids that are coming here to get there pictures with him is awesome.”

Even though Frosty is only around for a short period of time, they say his impact is just as big as him.