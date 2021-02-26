Wexford Co. Road Commission Manager Retires After 32 Years

After 32 years of making sure Wexford County roads are in good shape, the manager of the Wexford County Road Commission is retiring.

Al Cooper started off as a driver for the road commission and soon made his way up to manager.

Through the years, he’s done a lot to make sure potholes are filled in the summer and roadways are cleared of snow in the winter.

After more than 30 years, he says it’s time to close this chapter in his life and Friday was his last day on the job.

“I feel pretty excited, I’ve left the road commission in really good shape we have good equipment we are financially sound and I think it’s going forward they should do really well,” said Cooper.

Cooper says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.