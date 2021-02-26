US Expert Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine

On Friday, U.S. health advisors endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is expected to provide an easier-to-use option to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The FDA is expected to make the final decision soon.

If the FDA approves of the vaccine, it will be the third authorized for emergency use.

More shots are needed to continue the fight against the virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

