U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Target Iran-backed Militias

President Biden authorized airstrikes in eastern Syria Thursday evening.

According to the Pentagon, U.S. military airstrikes were conducted against a facility that Iran-backed militias had been using.

A Pentagon spokesperson says the U.S. military destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he’s “confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit.”

These airstrikes come in response to recent attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq. Earlier this month, a rocket attack killed one civilian contractor and wounded U.S. troops.