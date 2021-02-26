Traverse City Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Traverse City man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Michigan State Police were informed of the assault by the victim in August 2020.

Following an investigation, police eventually got a warrant to search Andrew Simmons’ Snapchat records where they say most of the initial communication happened between Simmons and the victim.

On Tuesday, Simmons, 18, turned himself in to police.

Simmons is charged with one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts fourth degree.

He is due back in court on March 9.