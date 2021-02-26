Sugar Island Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie is working to get the COVID-19 vaccine to as many rural locations as possible, including island communities in the Great Lakes.

Sugar Island Town Hall medical staff began administering the vaccines Friday morning and are expected to administer 50 vaccines by the end of the day.

The manager of emergency preparedness at War Memorial Hospital says vaccinating on an island makes things more difficult.

“We have to coordinate with the ferry to make sure that we can get the vaccine over on a prompt time,” said War Memorial Hospital manager of emergency preparedness Austin Conway. “As soon as we pull it out of the refrigerator we have a very short time frame to draw it up and use it so we have to be very specific on scheduling and making sure app of the rural access is available.”

Coming later today on 9&10 News at 5 and 6, we’ll have more on the challenges of vaccinating on an island and we’ll hear from island residents who received their first dose on Friday.