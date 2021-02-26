Roundabout, Center Turn Lane Project on M-37 to Start on March 1

A multi-million dollar road project will start Monday in Grand Traverse County.

Part of the project includes a roundabout.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is putting about $9 million toward rebuilding 6 miles of M-37 in Blair Township.

This six mile stretch that goes from U.S. 31 to M-113 on M-37.

The project will not only include a roundabout, but also a center left-turn lane.

The roundabout will go in at the intersection of Vance and Blair Townhall roads.

MDOT says the goal of the roundabout at this intersection is to help curb the number of crashes that have been on the rise in this area in recent years.

MDOT says the construction will go through the entire summer with a hopeful completion date in mid-November.