Roscommon County Transportation Authority Offering Free Rides for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Roscommon County Transportation Authority is offering a helping hand to those needing a ride to their COVID vaccine appointments.

Anyone living in Roscommon County can call the transportation authority and set up a ride to and from their vaccine appointment.

The ride will even be free of charge.

The executive director of the transportation authority says this helps make sure something like transportation doesn’t stand in the way of someone getting the vaccine.

“It was actually a suggestion from our county commissioners, basically we want to make sure nobody, particularly the elderly, is left behind and not able to get the vaccine due to transportation or lack of transportation, so we want to make sure everyone can get there and we’re going to provide that ride for them,” said Executive Director Steven Dubois.

The rides are available any time the transportation authority has busses out on the roads.