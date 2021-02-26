Register of Deeds Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Grand Traverse Co.

An elected official in grand traverse county is suing her employer.

The register of deeds, Peggy Haines, has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Grand Traverse County.

Her attorney says she’s been passed up for wage increases for years.

Haines has been the Register of Deeds for 20 years.

Her attorney says she’s watched as the sheriff, prosecutor, county clerk, and county administrator all received raises along with many other county officials, but she repeatedly gets passed over.

Haines’ attorney says they plan to move ahead towards a trial seeking back-pay and damages.