Prosecutor of Georgia Trump Investigation Urges Patience

The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s influence in last year’s election is urging patience.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, is investigating a call the former president made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes for him.

Willis also has questions about a call U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made to Raffensperger, and about the sudden departure of a top federal prosecutor.

Willis is not sure how long the investigation will take, but said she’s in “no rush.”