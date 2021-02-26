MTM On The Road: Manton Women Start Online Shop, Enchanted Three Boutique

A new online boutique is taking the creativity of a couple local makers and sharing it with everyone!

Enchanted Three Boutique recently launched right out of Manton.

They carry handcrafted wooden signs for your home.

In addition they also have a variety of homemade body scrubs, butters, soaps and more.

You can check out their website or even their Facebook Live event taking place Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at how they make their products and telling us more about how they started this online shop.