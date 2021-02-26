Michigan Health Officials Report 1,073 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death
Michigan health officials are reporting 1,073 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional COVID-19 death.
Michigan has now had 586,425 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,454 COVID-19 deaths.
As of Feb. 19, 529,080 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.
