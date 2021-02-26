Investigation Into Deadly Ogemaw County Fire Continues

We have new details about a tragic and deadly fire in Ogemaw County.

The fire started just after 8 Thursday morning at the home on 1st Oak Road near Skidway Lake.

Three children and both parents made it out, but two young children did not.

“After arriving on scene, we discovered that the place was fully involved fire and we saw two adults, a female and male with three small children, ages 13, 11 and an 8 month old baby that were out of the house, and the father indicated that there were two more children inside that residence,” said Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert.

Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert says firefighters later discovered a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl did not make it out.

The parents were airlifted to Flint for severe injuries, the surviving children were later taken to Flint by ambulance.

“It’s very difficult. I don’t know if you ever get through this. I know the responding units, everyone, was grieving pretty badly last night when it set in. So the only thing we could do is be strong with each other,” said Gilbert.

Dean and Dakota Zimmerman live just down the road from where the fire happened.

“They were pretty good kids you know, I rode the bus with them and stuff and they would talk to me. I’d go down there sometimes and they’d be outside, and they’d be running outside, and they’d be having fun and stuff just being kids,” said Dakota.

“When I heard what was going on I was just devastated, I mean it’s unfortunate for anybody, just sorry for their loss, I couldn’t even believe it,” said Dean.

Michigan State Police have been called in to try and determine a cause of the fire.