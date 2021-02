FDA Committee Reviewing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee is expected to approve Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine Friday.

This is the last step before the FDA formally grants authorization for the vaccine.

Unlike the two other approved vaccines being used in the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to provide 20 million doses by the end of the month and 100 million by June.