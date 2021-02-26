Celebrate National Cherry Month with Cherry Republic

February is National Cherry Month!

With Traverse City being the Cherry Capitol, we just had to celebrate.

Since 1989, Cherry Republic has become a nationwide leader in cherry products, making them the perfect place to visit.

From dried cherries to cherry salsa to cherry mustard, they really do have a cherry product for everyone.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson stopped by to see all things cherries and learned why February is National Cherry Month. Watch the video above to see their interview.

To learn more about Cherry Republic, click here.