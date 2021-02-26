Biden to Tour Texas Recovery Effort After Winter Storms

On Friday, President Biden heads to Texas to deal with dual crises.

Biden and his wife are traveling to Houston to survey damage caused by winter storms, and to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Winter storms have caused power outages and flooding in Texas. Millions lost heat and running water amidst a pandemic that had already put strain on communities.

The Bidens will be visiting food banks and an emergency operations center that are aiding in the recovery effort.

The president is also planning to deliver remarks at the FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility.