Shepherd Police Warn of Phone Scams

The Shepherd Police Department is warning of yet another scam where people are posing as officers.

Shepherd police say someone in the area received a call from their phone number, with the person on the line identifying themselves as the Shepherd Police Department.

The scammer requested personal information and threatened arrest if they did not cooperate.

Police say their number was spoofed, so it looked like the call came from them.

Police do not inform people they have a warrant over the phone and the IRS does not work with local police to arrest people.