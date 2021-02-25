Senates Confirms Former Governor Jennifer Granholm as New Secretary of Energy

Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm has been confirmed by the Senate as the new United States Secretary of Energy.

Granholm was confirmed by a 64-35 vote.

“We are at a critical moment in our nation’s history when we must be bold and innovative in growing jobs and combatting the climate crisis,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow in a statement following the vote. “Governor Granholm led our state through challenging times by prioritizing innovation and jobs. I know she will do the same at the Energy Department by supporting American manufacturers and workers as we transition to a clean energy economy.”

Granholm served as Michigan’s Attorney General from 1999 to 2003 and two terms as Michigan’s first female governor.