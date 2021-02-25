President Biden Declares Disaster in Oklahoma After Winter Storms

On Thursday morning, President Biden issued a disaster declaration for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has been effected by winter storms that also blasted Texas earlier this month.

The disaster designation allows federal assistance in areas hit hard by the storms.

This assistance can include grants for housing and home repairs, loans to cover property loss, and other programs to aid in the recovery effort.

It also provides funding for emergency protective measures for the state and certain nonprofit organizations.