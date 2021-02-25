Petoskey Department of Public Safety Gives Honor Board Awards

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety recently handed out their 2020 Honor Board of Review Awards.

These awards are meant to honor those who have gone above and beyond in the interest of public safety. Multiple public safety officers received Life Saving Awards thanks to their decision making in life or death situations.

Viktor Maier was given the 2020 Citizens Award for interrupting an assault in progress in May. Director of Public Safety Matthew Breed says these recipients deserve all the credit. “All of these individuals who received awards this year certainly deserved them they certainly went above and beyond,” he said. “In Viktor Maiers situation, the citizen, he stepped in when there was no expectation but he felt it was the right thing to do so he did so.”

A total of 9 awards were given out this year.