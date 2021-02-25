Nessel Expected to File Charges Against Gymnastics Coach with Ties to Larry Nassar

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is expected to announce charges Thursday afternoon against another person with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

John Geddert, a coach on the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, will be charged for his connection with the crimes committed by Nassar.

Geddert says he had no knowledge of what Nassar was doing to the athletes but the Associated Press reports gymnasts say he forced them to go see Nassar and was physically abusive.

Geddert also ran the Twistars gymnastics club near Lansing.

Nassar is currently serving 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes before he is set to serve more than 100 years in Michigan for the sexual assault crimes.

You can watch Nessel’s press conference at 1 p.m. on 9&10 Plus on the free VUit app.