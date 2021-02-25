MTM On The Road: Manton Man Brings Community Together With Ice Rink

With a little ice and some skates, a Manton man has received national attention for the way he’s brought his community together.

Scott Chittle is a dad of two kids, who has seen how much the children of Manton needed something to smile about this winter.

So he went to work and built an ice rink right in his yard.

He opened it up for anyone to use and the community stepped up to donate skates, hockey sticks, nets and anything else the kids needed to have a good time out on the ice.

Chittle even has food and drinks for the kids.

The ice rink has been a hit and certainly has given not only the kids, but the adults a reason to smile and have a good time.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are out on the ice, talking to Chittle about his efforts and how they’ve impacted his community.