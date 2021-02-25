Michigan Health Officials Report 1,388 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting ,388 new cases of the coronavirus and 48 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 585,352 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 15,453 COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths announced Thursday include 30 deaths identified during a vital records review.

As of Feb. 19, 529,080 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

