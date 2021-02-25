Michigan Constitutional Amendment Would Limit Partisan Bills

The Michigan House of Representatives is making a move against partisanship.

They have proposed a constitutional amendment that would limit partisan bill-passing and increase their constituents’ trust.

The amendment would require a two-thirds majority vote for bills to pass during lame duck sessions.

In the session between Governor Rick Snyder’s second term and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s first, the Legislature passed bills to delay a minimum wage increase and loosen paid sick leave requirements. This amendment makes passing bills like these harder without bipartisan support.

If the Michigan Senate backs the proposed amendment, it would go to voters in a referendum.