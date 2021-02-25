Married in the Mitten: Wedding Theme & Design with Petoskey-Based, Tableau Events

When it comes to the overall wedding themes, including dressing the tables and incorporating linens, Tableau Events in Petoskey understands what works best, especially for a northern Michigan wedding. Owner, designer and planner, Karly Balogh goes over what trends and styles are popping up for 2021.

During Married in the Mitten, Stacy Horn with Juniper & Lace Events brings us to speed on what we can expect with Tableau Events. Balogh then explains her specific recommendations and styles and goes over some new trends that are becoming popular with the wedding planning scene.

To see more about the wedding décor and style recommendations, click on the video above.