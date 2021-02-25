House Oversight Committe Hears Testimony on Nursing Home Policies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has long been criticized with her handling of nursing homes and other long term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From policies to putting COVID positive patients back into the facilities to now restricting access to residents and their families.

Thursday morning the House Oversight Committee heard testimony on the topic from facility owners, former lawmakers and family members that want to be able to meet with their loved ones after nearly a year of separation.

“Some people have started reporting we’re going to be able to go in and sit 6 feet away but for me it goes beyond that,” said one woman testifying, “If I go in and sit across the room in a mask, how much does that help my husband? It’s a step in the right direction but he needs my touch, he needs me to hold his hand. He needs me to be close to him, I don’t have to be in his face but he needs to be able to touch me.”

Governor Whitmer says a change to nursing home restrictions may come as early as next week.