Health Care Bills Introduced to Lower Costs in Michigan

Michigan lawmakers are trying to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

They unveiled a 15-bill package aimed at improving health care in the state.

The package contains many measures that would help regulate health insurance, like more coverage for chemotherapy and capping insulin costs.

One measure would regulate pharmacy benefit managers, and prevent them from charging more for health plans in order to make a profit.

Another would require insurers to count drug rebates toward a family’s deductible or maximum out-of-pocket costs.