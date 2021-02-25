Grab a Glass, Enjoy Winter Wonderland with Boyne Valley Vineyards

Boyne Valley Vineyards in Petoskey offers a wide assortment of wines.

They are not only known for their tasty wines, but also their cozy tasting room and outdoor space.

In 2019, they opened their tasting room with the goal of creating a warm, inviting space for friends and family to gather. This year, they have also expanded their outdoor seating options with several igloos and a teepee available.

They also offer snowshoeing for people to explore through their grounds while sipping a glass of wine.

