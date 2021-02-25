Grab a Glass, Enjoy Winter Wonderland with Boyne Valley Vineyards

Xavier Hershovitz, Zach Razminas,

Boyne Valley Vineyards in Petoskey offers a wide assortment of wines.

They are not only known for their tasty wines, but also their cozy tasting room and outdoor space. 154364355 2040003986141110 3541357196082528928 O

In 2019, they opened their tasting room with the goal of creating a warm, inviting space for friends and family to gather. This year, they have also expanded their outdoor seating options with several igloos and a teepee available.

They also offer snowshoeing for people to explore through their grounds while sipping a glass of wine.

To learn more about Boyne Valley Vineyards, click here.

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories